Andhra Pradesh: Man accused of many thefts arrested

Andhra Pradesh police arrested a thief accused of many thefts and recovered stolen items including 300 gm gold ornaments, nine and a half kg of silver items and Rs one lakh in cash. The accused is a resident of Gangada village of Balijipet Mandal in Parvathipuram Manyam district of Andhra Pradesh.

District Superintendent of Police Deepika Patil said that the accused had been involved in 60 theft cases in the past and has also served several jail terms. The SP said the accused was arrested while travelling on a scooty with the registration number AP 39 MG 2215. The accused, Mamidi Tirupati Rao, has been arrested. Recently, Rao started residing at Sriharipuram, the fish market area of Visakhapatnam and is also accused of being involved in several illegal activities.

He has been accused in several cases of theft across the state with 8 in Vizianagaram town, 3 in Visakhapatnam City, 5 in Raja Mahendravaram, 9 in Jangareddy in Gundem, 1 in Bhimadolu and 1 in Devarapalli. He has been accused of committing 27 thefts in several areas including Balaji Nagar, Uda Colony and Vizinagaram since July this year. He has also been accused of committing eight thefts in Vizianagaram town alone. SP Deepika Patil also congratulated the police team which participated in the investigation and finally nabbed the criminal. The scooty in which he was travelling was also seized. (ANI)

