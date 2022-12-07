Oil tanker and container lorry caught fire in Telangana's Wanaparthy, lookout for the drivers underway

An oil tanker and a container lorry collided on the National Highway 44 at the Kottakota Bypass of Vanaparthi district in Telangana resulting in a blaze, police sources reported. The incident occurred Wednesday when the oil tanker's tyre exploded and the container behind collided with it in the middle of the road resulting in the tanker catching fire.

Both vehicles were on fire leading to a panic situation, sources said. Speaking about the incident, Sub Inspector of Kothakota Police station Naga Shaker said, "The incident occurred at the National Highway 44 when the oil tanker's tyre exploded and he parked the vehicle on theside of the road. Another courier vehicle coming from behind, collided with the oil container and caught fire. Both the vehicles were totally burnt down."

"Both the drivers managed to escape," and added, "No casualty was reported." On receiving information, police reached the site and diverted traffic.

The sub-inspector said, "We haven't received any complaint on this issue. Once we will get any complaint, we will register the case." (ANI)

