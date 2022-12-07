Left Menu

Oil tanker and container lorry caught fire in Telangana's Wanaparthy, lookout for the drivers underway

The incident occurred when the oil tanker's tyre exploded and the container behind collided with it. Both the vehicles caught fire, creating a panic situation in the area,, police sources said.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 16:49 IST
Oil tanker and container lorry caught fire in Telangana's Wanaparthy, lookout for the drivers underway
Fire in Vehicle (Screengrab from ANI video). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An oil tanker and a container lorry collided on the National Highway 44 at the Kottakota Bypass of Vanaparthi district in Telangana resulting in a blaze, police sources reported. The incident occurred Wednesday when the oil tanker's tyre exploded and the container behind collided with it in the middle of the road resulting in the tanker catching fire.

Both vehicles were on fire leading to a panic situation, sources said. Speaking about the incident, Sub Inspector of Kothakota Police station Naga Shaker said, "The incident occurred at the National Highway 44 when the oil tanker's tyre exploded and he parked the vehicle on theside of the road. Another courier vehicle coming from behind, collided with the oil container and caught fire. Both the vehicles were totally burnt down."

"Both the drivers managed to escape," and added, "No casualty was reported." On receiving information, police reached the site and diverted traffic.

The sub-inspector said, "We haven't received any complaint on this issue. Once we will get any complaint, we will register the case." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022