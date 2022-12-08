Left Menu

Guar seed futures rise on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 13:48 IST
Guar seed futures rise on spot demand
Guar seed prices on Thursday increased by Rs 164 to Rs 5,906 per 10 quintals in futures trade after speculators widened their positions following a firm trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for December delivery increased by Rs 164 or 2.78 per cent to Rs 5,906 per 10 quintals with an open interest of 15,015 lots.

According to marketmen, raising of bets by speculators, tracking a firm trend in the spot market and thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to the rise in guar seed prices.

