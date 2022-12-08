Left Menu

NIA arrests wanted terror accused Bikramjit Singh after extradition from Austria

NIA said, "It arrested Bikramjit Singh after his extradition by the competent authority of Linz, Austria in coordination with Interpol authorities."

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 20:21 IST
NIA arrests wanted terror accused Bikramjit Singh after extradition from Austria
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested wanted accused Bikramjit Singh after his extradition from Austria. Bikramjit Singh, who is also known by different aliases like Bikkar Panjwar and Bikkar Baba, had formed a terror gang to carry out terror attacks in Punjab, along with his close associates.

The NIA said, "Bikramjit Singh was arrested after his extradition by the competent authority of Linz, Austria in coordination with Interpol authorities." Bikramjit had allegedly formed a terror gang to carry out terror attacks in Punjab, along with with his close associates. He was absconding in the NIA case filed against him in 2019. The NIA had sent a team to Austria to bring him back to India. On the strength of the non-bailable warrants issued by the NIA Special Court, Mohali and subsequent the Red Corner Notice, absconding accused Bikramjit Singh was detained in Linz, Austria on March 22, 2021.

"After completion of legal proceedings, Linz Regional Court, Australia extradited the arrested accused Bikramjit Singh," the NIA said in a statement. Investigations had revealed that Bikramjit Singh not only instigated the co-accused and others to commit terrorist acts but also conducted training for fabricating Improvised Explosive Devices and using them. "During various processions and agitations, Bikramjit Singh carried bombs and instigated other participants to attack government agencies to strike terror in the population at large," said the NIA.

The anti-terror agency further said that Bikramjit Singh was the key conspirator in the conspiracy to target Dera Muradpura. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022