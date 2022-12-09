Left Menu

Goa: Konkan Railway saves Rs 31 lakh in two years through rooftop solar power project at Madgaon station

The corporation has saved Rs 31,37,536 till date since the commissioning of this project, which is spread over 1,235 square metres on the rooftop of two sheds of Madgaon railway station platforms.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 09-12-2022 11:15 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 11:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has saved more than Rs 31 lakh ever since it installed a 180-KW capacity rooftop solar electricity generation system at Madgaon railway station in South Goa nearly two years ago, an official said.

Talking to PTI, KRCL's Deputy General Manager Baban Ghatge said this grid-connected solar power generation system was installed at the station in January 2021. ''The corporation has saved Rs 31,37,536 till date since the commissioning of this project, which is spread over 1,235 square metres on the rooftop of two sheds of Madgaon railway station platforms. The system costing Rs 1.32 crore was sponsored by the then South Goa Member of Parliament Narendra Sawaikar in 2019,'' he said.

The project fulfils more than 30 per cent of power requirement of the Madgaon railway station. It is expected to give a return on investment in around seven years, Ghatge said.

The project has generated 4,53,404 units of electricity since it was commissioned, he added.

