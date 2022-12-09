Left Menu

Karnataka: 4 students suspended for 'burqa' dance

Four students have been suspended from a Mangaluru college for dancing in 'burqa'. The college administration initiated a probe after their video went viral.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 11:43 IST
Karnataka: 4 students suspended for 'burqa' dance
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four students of a Karnataka college were suspended for dancing in their 'burqa', an official said. The Mangaluru college administration took the action after a video of their performance at a college event went viral on social media.

The four students dancing to a Bollywood number triggered outrage as they were dressed in long, loose garments covering them from head to toe called burqa. The engineering college authorities tweeted the action taken by the institute authorities and also issued a media statement.

St Joseph Engineering College, Mangaluru, tweeted from their official handle (@SJEC_Mangaluru) on Thursday and said: "The video clip being circulated in social media has captured a part of the dance by students of the muslim community itself who barged on stage during the informal part of students association inaugural. "It was not part of the approved program and the students involved have been suspended pending enquiry. The college does not support or condone any activities that could harm the harmony between communities and everyone (sic)."

Principal in-charge Dr Sudheer M also issued a statement to media on the same. Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022