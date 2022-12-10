Left Menu

Fire breaks out in Delhi's Bhalswa area, no casualty

On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, a fire broke out in Delhi's Bhalswa area, said a fire official.

Fire breaks out in Delhi's Bhalswa area, no casualty
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in Delhi's Bhalswa area on the intervening night of December 9 and 10, said a fire official on Saturday.

The fire was put out at 4 am. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, added the official.

Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

