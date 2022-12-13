Left Menu

Austria sees scope for gas price cap deal, despite 'open questions'

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 14:40 IST
Leonore Gewessler Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Austria

Austria still has open questions on how a European Union gas price cap will work, but sees scope for a deal on the measure at a meeting on Tuesday, the country's energy minister said.

"There's still a lot of open questions for this meeting, but let's see how the next hours advance. I think there is a reasonable scope for a compromise," Leonore Gewessler said on her arrival to a meeting of EU countries' energy ministers in Brussels.

Gewessler added that even if a deal cannot be found on the gas price cap, this should not hold "hostage" other energy measures whose approval has so far been delayed until states can approve the prices cap.

