AAP discusses 3 key issues at national council meeting

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday held its national executive and national council meeting and held a discussion on three main issues including national security and inflation, said Delhi Minister and party leader Gopal Rai. Addressing a press conference after the meeting, the AAP leader said, "AAP national council meeting was held today after becoming a national party and organizational and political issues were discussed and passed the resolution. The first resolution taken in the meeting is that organization building at the national level will be taken forward prominently. The organization will be formed in all the states. In the next six months, efforts will be made to speed up organization building in all parts of the country. We will focus on the states where elections will be held and there the work of organization building will be done at a rapid pace."

The AAP Minister said that the proposal made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his address has been passed in the Council meeting. Elaborating on the issues, Rai said that three key points which were discussed at national security and import with China, inflation and unemployment. The party will also submit its recommendations to the Centre on these three issues.

He said that the most important issue which was discussed in the meeting was national security and import from China. "The more China intrudes into our country; the more the BJP government at the Centre increases imports from China. Instead of talking here and there about the continuous encroachment of China, steps should be taken and the import of Chinese goods should be banned immediately," he said.

Rai further said that people across the country are fed up with inflation. "The Centre tried to trick people during elections by reducing certain prices but inflation shot up again after the Gujarat elections. At such a time when inflation is increasing rapidly, we have passed another proposal that the central government should take immediate steps for inflation," said the AAP leader.

Rai said that unemployment is the problem of every household today and a proposal has also been passed to frame a national employment policy, fill all vacancies on time and conduct examinations without paper leaks. Earlier in the day, chairing the National Council meeting at Calista Resort in Kapashera, Kejriwal asked the people to boycott Chinese goods. Slamming the Modi government, he said, the government does not care about the lives of soldiers.

In the present discourse of events, Kejriwal alleged, "Who are buying the goods of China? What is the compulsion of BJP to buy goods from China? Can't we increase our indigenous production? We buy the same stuff from China which could be produced in our country." Adding further he said, "The government is driving away the people of India and hugging the people of China. Traders and industrialists are leaving India."

At the event, Kejriwal also categorically pointed out the difference between AAP and other parties. "One party is enmeshed in corruption, whereas the other party promotes hooliganism and provides shelter to the goons. People can see that AAP stands for honesty and impartiality." Kejriwal also emphasized on the importance of education in the country and creating 'job-givers' more than 'job-seekers'. He claimed that the AAP government has created more than 12 lakhs job opportunities.

Kejriwal ambitiously said that his dream is to make every poor of the country rich. (ANI)

