PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 19

- Activist group launches new climate campaign against Big Oil - Truphone founder seeks to beat £1 offer with rival $250mn Spac bid

- Brussels agrees details of world-first carbon border tax - Treasury names experts who will steer high growth strategy

Overview - A prominent activist group has filed shareholder resolutions calling on four of the biggest western energy companies to cut emissions more aggressively this decade in an effort to revive investor pressure on Big Oil over climate goals.

- One of the founders of British telecoms company Truphone has submitted an offer to buy back his company in a bid worth $250 million from Roman Abramovich and his Russian associates, seeking to gazump an existing offer to buy the assets for 1 pound. - European Union member states have reached a deal on the world's first major carbon border tax, finalising the details early on Sunday in the face of claims from the bloc's key trading partners that the levy creates protectionist trade barriers.

- The British Treasury has named the five experts who will join Sir Patrick Vallance in his review of EU regulation in high growth sectors, as part of Jeremy Hunt's plan to "turn Britain into the world's next Silicon Valley". (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

