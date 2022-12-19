Left Menu

Germany voted in favor of EU gas price cap - EU officials

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-12-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 21:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Germany voted to support a European Union deal on a gas price cap on Monday, despite having raised concerns about the policy's impact on Europe's ability to attract gas supplies in price-competitive global markets, three EU officials told Reuters.

EU countries' energy ministers approved the price cap on Monday, after weeks of negotiations during which Germany and other countries that were skeptical of the cap sought more safeguards to ensure it would be suspended if the policy has negative consequences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

