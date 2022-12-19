Germany voted in favor of EU gas price cap - EU officials

Germany voted to support a European Union deal on a gas price cap on Monday, despite having raised concerns about the policy's impact on Europe's ability to attract gas supplies in price-competitive global markets, three EU officials told Reuters.

EU countries' energy ministers approved the price cap on Monday, after weeks of negotiations during which Germany and other countries that were skeptical of the cap sought more safeguards to ensure it would be suspended if the policy has negative consequences.

