Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region says shelling of nuclear plant has almost stopped
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-12-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 15:24 IST
The top Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region said on Friday that shelling of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, had "almost stopped".
Speaking on Russian state television, Russian-installed regional governor Yevgeny Balitsky said that Russian troops would not leave the nuclear plant, and that it would never return to Ukrainian control.
