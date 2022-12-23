Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region says shelling of nuclear plant has almost stopped

The top Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region said on Friday that shelling of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, had "almost stopped".

Speaking on Russian state television, Russian-installed regional governor Yevgeny Balitsky said that Russian troops would not leave the nuclear plant, and that it would never return to Ukrainian control.

