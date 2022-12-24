Left Menu

Major drug smuggling racket busted in J-K, 2 kg narcotics Seized, 5 cops among 17 arrested

The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested 17 persons, including five policemen, a political activist, a contractor and a shopkeeper, from different areas of Kupwara and Baramulla disricts after unearthing a narcotics smuggling module originating from Pakistan, it informed through a statement.

The arrested peddlers. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested 17 persons, including five policemen, a political activist, a contractor and a shopkeeper, from different areas of Kupwara and Baramulla disricts after unearthing a narcotics smuggling module originating from Pakistan, it informed through a statement. Working relentlessly to identify drug peddlers active in Kupwara, police zeroed in on some peddlers active in Kupwara town and adjoining areas.

According to the statement, after receiving a tip-off from Mohd Waseem Najar, a poultry shop owner was arrested with some narcotics from his house. Waseem admitted to being a part of a big group of drug peddlers and disclosed the names of some of his associates in the district as well as those at Uri in Baramulla district. The statement further added that subsequent raids were conducted at various places across the district and 16 more persons were arrested.

It informed that theoperation was carried out by different teams of Kupwara police, headed by SHO Mohd Rafiq Lone and DySP (Prob) Khadim Hussain, under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Rashid Younis.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

