Left Menu

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

A young girl who came to Goa on a vacation, was allegedly raped by the driver of a tempo traveller, said police on Monday. The accused has been arrested, the official added.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 18:14 IST
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A young girl who came to Goa on a vacation, was allegedly raped by the driver of a tempo traveller, said police on Monday. The accused has been arrested, the official added. The tempo-traveller driver who is allegedly accused of raping a girl tourist has been identified as Chandrashekar, a resident of Goa, the official said.

Nidhin Valsan, Superintendent of police (SP), North Goa said that the victim was a part of a group of 10-14 young persons who had arrived in Goa on holiday. All the tourists hired tempo travellers to travel around the coastal state. The driver of the tempo traveller sexually assaulted the victim, police said. "As soon as we received the complaint, an FIR was lodged under Section 376 of IPC against the accused in Women's Police Station and Panaji Police Station," the SP said.

Nidhin Valsan further said that a special team was immediately formed by the Women's Police Station and Panaji Police Station for the investigation of the case and within a short span of time the accused was arrested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022