China-exposed miners, banks push UK's FTSE 100 higher

London's internationally focussed FTSE 100 gained on Wednesday as China's dismantling of COVID-19 restrictions pushed miners and banks higher, while the index still remained cautious of surging COVID cases.

The large-cap FTSE 100 the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.3% each. China scrapped its quarantine rules for inbound travellers starting from Jan. 8 on Monday, but global markets turned jittery as COVID cases rose in the world's second-largest economy.

"If the cases don't rise to the point that paralyses economic activity, then it is not going to be a big problem for market sentiment," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst at Swissquote bank. Miners gained 0.5%, tracking rising copper prices after top-consumer China's easing boosted hopes of improving demand.

China-focused insurers and banks such as Prudential and HSBC Holdings also rose, gaining 0.6% and 1.5% respectively. The 200-day and 50-day moving average indicators for the FTSE 100 intersected for the first time since July, a technical phenomenon referred to as the "golden cross".

The "golden cross" indicates a positive trend that is strengthening because of the rising commodity and energy prices, and the trend could continue in the first half of 2023, Ozkardeskaya added. The blue-chip index is up 1.5% year-to-date, handily outperforming the broader STOXX Europe 600 index, which is expecting falls of over 12%.

Retail destinations enjoyed an almost 40% rise in shopper numbers during the first Christmas in three years without pandemic restrictions in Britain, as per Springboard. The sector climbed 0.8%. Airlines like Wizz Air and easyJet slipped 4.1% and 2.3% respectively, after Italy's antitrust regulator opened an inquiry into possible price-fixing for flights in and out of Sicily.

Argo Blockchain soared 76.7% as the company said it will sell its crypto mining facility Helios to avoid bankruptcy. UK markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday for Boxing Day and Christmas Day holidays.

