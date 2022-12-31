Left Menu

53 international travellers test positive for COVID during random sampling at airports across country: Sources

A total of 53 international travellers have tested positive for COVID during the random sampling at airports across the country amounting to only 0.94 per cent of the total samples collected so far, sources said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 19:50 IST
53 international travellers test positive for COVID during random sampling at airports across country: Sources
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 53 international travellers have tested positive for COVID during the random sampling at airports across the country amounting to only 0.94 per cent of the total samples collected so far, sources said on Saturday. "A total of 53 international travellers, tested positive for Covid-19 during 2 per cent random sampling, at airports across the country, out of 5,666 samples collected so far. That's only 0.94 per cent," sources said.

This comes after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the country will start the 2 per cent random testing for COVID of international travellers arriving at Indian airports. In light of the surge in COVID-19 in some countries, hospitals across India conducted a Mock drill for Covid-19. The purpose of the mock drill was to evaluate COVID-19 preparedness in terms of resources, protocol and personnel.

As there have been reports of a surge in Covid cases in some countries, the operational readiness of health facilities is being reviewed in all States and Union Territories in case of another wave. Earlier on December 27, the government of India has started randomly testing international passengers arriving at the airports for Coronavirus from 24 December onwards.

"The total number of international flights screened in the last three days ie Dec 24, Dec 25 and Dec 26 is 498. The no of samples collected for COVID-19 testing is 1,780. The cumulative number of samples collected is 3,994. The cumulative number of samples testing positive is 39 and the cumulative number of samples sent for whole genome sequencing is 39," sources told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery case, seizes Rs 40L in cash

CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug; China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity and more

Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in a...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space launch vehicle successful - ministry; NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space la...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation satellite today: Watch live

(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022