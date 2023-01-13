KOLKATA FOODGRAIN PRICES

PULSES (In Rs./quintal) Moong Dal :9150.00-10400.00 Masoor Dal :7050.00-11300.00 Gatar Dal :6000.00-6250.00 Gram Dal :6000.00-6450.00 Matar Dal :6350.00-6500.00 Urad Dal :9000.00-9600.00 Moth Dal :8600.00-8800.00 Arhar Dal :10,100.00-10,700.00 ---- RICE (In Rs./quintal) Coarse :2600.00-3000.00 Minikit :4175.00-4550.00 Govind Bhog:6200.00-7400.00 Dehradun :9500.00-10500.00 (all rates are including GST) (more)

