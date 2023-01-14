Cautious China approves GMO alfalfa import after decade-long wait

China approved imports of eight genetically modified (GM) crops, including GM alfalfa for the first time after a decade-long wait, the country's agriculture ministry said on Friday. Global seed makers welcomed the decision after complaining for years about Beijing's slow approval process, which delays commercialisation because they often need clearance from China, one of the world's biggest agriculture markets.

The approvals are "a positive step towards resolving the longstanding challenges biotechnology developers face in obtaining import approvals in China," said the Biotechnology Innovation Organization in Washington, the world's largest trade association for biotech companies like Bayer AG. Beijing has a cautious approach to GM technology and has not approved any major food crops for cultivation, despite President Xi Jinping's backing of the technology. China allows the import of GM crops used in animal feed, but trade partners say the process is not always based on science and is often driven by politics.

Bayer's glyphosate-resistant alfalfa or J101 was first submitted for approval in July 2011, when it was owned by U.S. company Monsanto. Its J163 alfalfa, also approved, was submitted more than 10 years ago. China also approved a Corteva glyphosate-resistant canola, DP73496, first developed by DuPont Pioneer and submitted for approval in July 2012.

Corteva said it is looking forward to receiving an official authorization notice and plans to eventually launch its Optimum GLY canola hybrids in North America and Australia. The company is still pursuing other approvals. Beijing promised to speed up access to its market under the Phase 1 trade deal concluded with the United States in 2020. The approvals come after the first meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and China's Xi in November amid efforts to repair tense relations.

"This could be a factor. The China side wants to show some gestures," said a China-based seed industry source who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the topic. He added that the unusually large batch of approvals fits with China's efforts to show it is "opening up."

China also cleared two GM sugar cane traits developed in Brazil, along with a BASF herbicide-resistant cotton. The crops were allowed to be imported for processing in China from Jan. 5 for the next five years.

China also approved the safety of three domestically developed GM products, including insect- and glyphosate-resistant corn from Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture Ltd and Hangzhou Ruifeng's insect-resistant soybean.

