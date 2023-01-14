Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Santokh Singh Chaudhary was walking along with Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra when he collapsed after suffering a heart attack this morning. The Yatra has been suspended for now.
- Country:
- India
Congress MP from Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary passed away on Saturday, tweeted Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Singh was walking along with Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra when he collapsed after suffering a heart attack this morning. The Yatra has been suspended for now.
Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital in Phagwara, where he was declared brought dead. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed condolences over Singh's demise.
"I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chaudhary. May God rest his soul in peace," tweeted Mann. Former chief minister Amarinder Singh also tweeted about the MP's death.
"Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary ji due to a heart attack today. My heartfelt condolences are with his entire family in their time of grief. May Waheguru Ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul," Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police upgrades security around Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra
JD(U)'s Uttar Pradesh unit to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in state
Delhi: Traffic Police issues advisory as Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes tomorrow
Time has come for Punjab to take decisive leap forward for all-round progress: CM Bhagwant Mann
Nudge from wife prompts UP Cong leader to carry on in Bharat Jodo Yatra despite suffering muscle tear