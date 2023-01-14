Left Menu

Lithuanian pipeline blast blamed on rupture not attack

A rupture in an old natural gas pipe has emerged as the most likely cause of Friday's blast in the Lithuania-Latvia pipeline, the head of its operator said on Saturday. Several dozen people evacuated from a nearby village have all returned to their homes, the head of the local public administration Povilas Balciunas told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 18:22 IST
Lithuanian pipeline blast blamed on rupture not attack
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

A rupture in an old natural gas pipe has emerged as the most likely cause of Friday's blast in the Lithuania-Latvia pipeline, the head of its operator said on Saturday. The explosion yielded flames up to 50 meters high, but there was no immediate evidence of an attack.

"The initial survey showed that a welding seam simply tore open", Nemunas Biknius, head of Lithuania's gas transmission operator Amber Grid, told BNS wire. Police opened an investigation on Saturday into whether the pipeline was properly maintained but is not currently investigating whether it was damaged intentionally, BNS said.

The fire emanating from the more than 40-year old pipeline was put out on Friday but a highway next to the blast site remains closed. Several dozen people evacuated from a nearby village have all returned to their homes, the head of the local public administration Povilas Balciunas told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global
3
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023