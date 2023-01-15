Left Menu

Customs officials seize foreign currency worth Rs 25.8 lakh at Trichy International Airport

Customs officials at Trichy international airport seized foreign currency of 29,950 Euros from a passenger about to board a flight, officials said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 19:26 IST
Foreign currency seized (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Customs officials at Trichy international airport seized foreign currency of 29,950 Euros from a passenger about to board a flight, officials said on Sunday. According to officials, the Air Intelligent Unit (AIU) of the customs department checked a male passenger who was about to board a Kuala Lumpur-bound Scoot Airlines via Singapore owing to suspicion on January 14. They found 29,950 Euros equivalent to Rs 25.8 lakh in Indian currency.

According to officials, during the search, the foreign currency was found concealed in hand luggage. "The seized foreign currency of 29,950 Euros equivalent to the Indian currency value of Rs 25.8 Lakhs was seized from a male passenger bound for Kuala Lumpur from Trichy via Singapore on January 14," officials said.

In December 2022, The Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted a man and seized two gold biscuits, valued at over Rs eight lakhs, concealed inside a tin at Trichy Airport, officials had said. The gold pieces weighed 147.5 grams and had a purity of 24 carats, the customs department had said.

Earlier in November, Trichy airport officials seized one piece of gold weighing around 145 grams from a female passenger at the Tiruchirappalli airport. The gold piece was worth Rs.7,74,590 and was had a purity of 24 carats.

The officials extracted the yellow metal from 169 grams of paste-like materials concealed in the rectum of a female passenger. "The female passenger arrived at Tiruchirappalli airport from Kualalumpur by Air Asia flight no-AK-23 on November 15," a statement had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

