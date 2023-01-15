Left Menu

Fire breaks out at cloth shop in Maharashtra's Aurangabad

The fire brigade was informed about the incident and four fire tenders were pressed into service.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 23:47 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a cloth shop in Shahgunj area of Aurangabad on Sunday afternoon, officials said. The fire brigade was informed about the incident and four fire tenders were pressed into service. It took them over an hour to bring the situation under control.

The firefighters had to break the walls of the shop to go inside and the fire was brought under control after nearly one hour. "We got information about the fire at 3.30 pm and we reached the spot immediately. We put ladders to climb up the second and third floor and broke walls to go inside. The fire was controlled after almost one hour," said Vijay Rathod, an official of the fire department present at the spot.

The actual cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained, he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

