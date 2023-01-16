Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: 'Jallikattu' celebrations begin in Madurai's Palamedu

'Jallikattu' also known as 'Eru Thazhuvuthal' and 'Mancuvirattu' started in full swing on Monday in Palamedu of Madurai district.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 10:29 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 10:29 IST
Tamil Nadu: 'Jallikattu' celebrations begin in Madurai's Palamedu
Visuals of Jallikattu from Palamedu, Madurai district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The popular bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' also known as 'Eru Thazhuvuthal' and 'Mancuvirattu' started in full swing on Monday in the Palamedu of Madurai district. The 'Jallikattu' began here today, a day after the event in Avaniyapuram in which around 60 people were hurt, with 20 suffering serious injuries.

A bull tamer was also injured in Palamedu today and is being given medical treatment at a primary health centre, informed officials. Only 300 bull tamers and 150 spectators are allowed in the Palamedu Jallikattu competition.

Jallikattu, practiced in Tamil Nadu as a part of Pongal celebrations on the day of Mattu Pongal, is a sport where a bull is let loose among a crowd, and people participating in the sport are supposed to take control of the bull by holding on to its hump for as long as they can. On Sunday the event took place in Madurai's Avaniyapuram, and on Tuesday it will be held in Alanganallur.

Over 9,690 bulls and 5,399 tamers have registered online for participating in the Jallikattu in Avaniyapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur in the district. Earlier on January 7, District Collector Aneesh Shekhar issued standard guidelines for controlling the spread of COVID-19 during the Jallikattu event

As per the guidelines, the bull tamers have to upload their photograph alongwith the corona vaccination certificates on the official website of the district. They also have to submit a no covid certificate, two days before the Jallikattu event. It has been informed that the spectators coming to watch the Jallikattu event must also be fully vaccinated and have no COVID certificate with them.

The 'Mann Kuthal' process also takes place in which bulls are trained to develop their skills by digging their horns in the wet earth. Bulls are prepared to attack when someone tries to catch their hump. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 million penalty for tax fraud; Weekend brings more rain, snow to storm-hit California and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 mill...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023