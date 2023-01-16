Left Menu

Rajasthan: Constitution Garden now opened for common people

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday inaugurated the online visitor booking system for visiting the Constitution Garden at Raj Bhavan.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday inaugurated the online visitor booking system for visiting the Constitution Garden at Raj Bhavan. With this, the Constitution Garden built inside the Raj Bhavan has now been opened for general visitors to visit by making advance bookings from the link given on the Raj Bhavan's website.

The garden can be visited twice a week on Friday and Saturday. Kalraj Mishra while speaking on occasion said that more people will be able to directly connect with the culture related to the Constitution with its opening to the general public.

"With its opening to the general public, more and more people will be able to directly connect with the culture related to the Constitution," he said. The Governor further said that the garden preserves the historical journey of the Constitution.

"The historical journey of the Constitution, its making and its implementation has been preserved in various art forms in the Constitution Garden. The Constitution Garden is also an embodiment of the artifacts related to the ancient Indian culture engraved on our original written constitution," Kalraj Mishra said. Principal Secretary to the Governor, Subir Kumar said that anyone can register through the online visitor booking system by following the prescribed procedure and visiting the Constitution Garden.

"By visiting the Constitution Garden, students and common people will get an opportunity to know and understand the ideals, values and its basic spirit enshrined in the Constitution," he further said. In this booking system prepared by the Information and Technology Department, interested visitors can easily register for the Constituent Garden tour slot by uploading their name, Aadhaar number, photo, mobile number etc. information.

Apart from single visitors, institutional groups including schools, colleges, and universities will also be able to register online to view the Constitution Garden. Raj Bhavan and Information and Technology Department officials were present on the occasion.

On the innovative initiative of the Governor, Rajasthan has become the first state in the country where a Constitution Garden has been established at the Raj Bhavan to create constitutional awareness among the common people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

