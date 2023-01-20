Left Menu

Joshimath: No increase in crackwidth since last 3 days, says Secretary Disaster Management Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha

For the last three days crack meters installed shows no increase in the width of the cracks in buildings ++ Chief Minister held a meeting with the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Finance, Urban Development, Secretary Disaster Management regarding relief works in Joshimath ++ Chief Minister was updated about the status of the work done by various central govt. and state govt. technical institutions. He instructed that the disaster management work should be done with full promptness. ++ Chief Minister assured of no shortage of funds for disaster management and relief work in Joshimath. ++ Instructions to Urban Development Department for preparation of effective urban town planning in each district has been passed. Also Instructions for effective arrangement of drainage and sewer system in hilly cities were also given ++ Chamoli district administration is promptly conducting survey work in Joshimath and holding consultations with the affected people.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2023 02:35 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 02:35 IST
Joshimath: No increase in crackwidth since last 3 days, says Secretary Disaster Management Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha
Secretary Disaster Management Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The gauge meters installed by the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) to measure the cracks in the buildings in the Joshimath town of Uttarakhand's Chamoli have indicated no increase in the width of the cracks in the last three days, said on Thursday. "The crack meters installed by CBRI to measure the cracks in the buildings have indicated no increase in the width of the cracks in the last three days. This is a positive sign," said Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha while addressing the media adding that various kinds of work are being done in the disaster-affected Joshimath town.

He further informed about the meeting held with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Finance, Urban Development, Secretary Disaster Management and said that the CM was updated about the work done by various central government and state government technical institutions. "He (CM Dhami) instructed that the disaster management work should be done with full promptness. He said that there will be no shortage of funds in the works of disaster management in Joshimath. In the meeting, the Urban Development Department was instructed to prepare effective urban town planning in each district. Instructions have also been given for effective arrangement of drainage and sewer system in hill towns," Dr Sinha said.

Addressing further, he said that the Chamoli district administration is carrying out survey work in Joshimath promptly. The district administration is also holding consultations with the displaced, he added. According to Sinha, the current discharge of water in Joshimath is 150 LPM. In the temporarily identified relief camps, Joshimath has a total of 615 rooms with a capacity of 2,190 people and Pipalkoti has 491 rooms with a capacity of 2,205 people and so far the cracks have been noticed in 849 buildings.

"The survey work is in progress. One area/ward has been declared unsafe in Gandhinagar, two in Singhdhar, five in Manoharbagh, and seven in Sunil. Building 181 is located in an unsafe area and 259 families have been temporarily displaced in view of security. The number of displaced family members is 867," he said in the address. Additional Secretary Disaster Management, Director Uttarakhand Landslide Management and Mitigation Institute, Director Wadia Institute, Director IIRS Dehradun, Director NIH and Director IITR were also present in the press conference. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet ...

 Global
2
NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines for Global South; J&J to discontinue HIV vaccine trial and more

Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines f...

 Global
4
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red Planet

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023