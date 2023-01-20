Left Menu

Air India submits response to DGCA in urination case

A senior DGCA official said that adhering to the deadline of two weeks to respond to the show cause notice, the airline has submitted its reply. After reviewing it, the final decision will be taken into the matter.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2023 10:07 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air India has submitted its reply to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in the case where passenger Shankar Mishra urinated on a woman co-passenger onboard a New York-Delhi flight in November last year. A senior DGCA official said that adhering to the deadline of two weeks to respond to the show cause notice, the airline has submitted its reply. After reviewing it, the final decision will be taken into the matter.

On January 6, DGCA issued Show Cause notices to the Accountable Manager of Air India, the Director of in-flight Services of Air India, and all the pilots and cabin crew members of that flight as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations. However, to meet the ends of justice, they were given two weeks' time to submit their reply to DGCA and based on that further action will be taken.

For fact-finding, DGCA sought the details of the incident from Air India and on the basis of the reply of the airline, prima facie it emerges that provisions related to the handling of an unruly passenger on board have not been complied with. The conduct of the concerned airline appears to be unprofessional and has led to a systemic failure. Prima facie it lacks appreciation of regulatory obligations as described in applicable Aircraft Rules 1937, Civil Aviation Requirements on 'Handling of Unruly Passengers', Cabin Safety Circular, Air India Operations Manual, Air India Safety and Emergency Procedure Manual and Air India Quick Reference Handbook and is devoid of empathy.

On Thursday, A-I banned Shankar Mishra from flying for four months in connection with the case. Other airlines are also expected to ban him from flying once the DGCA comes out with its decision on the matter. (ANI)

