Delhi: Fire breaks out at Connaught Place's Suncity Hotel

Connaught Place's Suncity Hotel in New Delhi caught fire today.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 09:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 09:59 IST
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
Connaught Place's Suncity Hotel in New Delhi caught fire today. Six fire engines are on the spot. Further details are awaited.

In July 2022, a fire broke out in another restaurant in Connaught Place in the outer circle. It was brought under control and no injuries were reported. In a similar incident on January 16, a fire broke out in Delhi's Shakarpur which was doused with the help of eight fire tenders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

