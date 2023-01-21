Delhi: Fire breaks out at Connaught Place's Suncity Hotel
Connaught Place's Suncity Hotel in New Delhi caught fire today.
ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 09:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 09:59 IST
Connaught Place's Suncity Hotel in New Delhi caught fire today. Six fire engines are on the spot. Further details are awaited.
In July 2022, a fire broke out in another restaurant in Connaught Place in the outer circle. It was brought under control and no injuries were reported. In a similar incident on January 16, a fire broke out in Delhi's Shakarpur which was doused with the help of eight fire tenders. (ANI)
