Left Menu

Kochi Customs seize gold worth Rs 47 lakh at airport

The Customs Department on Saturday seized 955.14 grams of gold worth Rs 47 lakh from a passenger at Kochi airport.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 12:25 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 12:25 IST
Kochi Customs seize gold worth Rs 47 lakh at airport
Gold seized at Kochi airport (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Customs department on Saturday seized 955.14 grams of gold worth Rs 47 lakh from a passenger at Kochi airport. On the basis of profiling done by the officers of the Customs AIU batch, a passenger coming from Dubai to Kochi by flight EK 532 was intercepted at the green channel.

During the examination of the said passenger, 4 capsules of gold in a compound form totally weighing 955.14 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized, informed customs officials. Further investigations are underway.

Last year in December, the Customs Department seized over 1,000 grams of gold worth Rs 46.50 lakh from a passenger at the Kochi airport in Kerala. As per officers of the Kochi Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) batch, the passenger was intercepted at the green channel with gold capsules concealed in his body while coming from Sharjah to Kochi via flight G9 426.

The officials have arrested the passenger who has been identified as Thrissur resident Riyaz. They informed about the recovery and seizure of four capsules of gold, weighing 1,181 grams, concealed inside his body in compound form. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

 Germany
2
Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

 Nigeria
3
NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023