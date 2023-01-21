Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh BJP state working committee to be held tomorrow

State Officer, Regional President and District President will be included and more than 700 representatives, including district in-charges, will be included in the Working Committee.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 23:08 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The State Working Committee meeting of Uttar Pradesh BJP will be held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow from 10.30 am on Sunday. The Working committee meeting will be chaired by state president Bhupendra Chaudhary.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be in the inaugural session of the State Working Committee. Apart from the Chief Minister, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, Deputy CM Keshav Maurya, Brajesh Pathak and State General Secretary Organization Dharampal Singh will also be present in the meeting.

State Officer, Regional President and District President will be included and more than 700 representatives, including district in-charges, will be included in the Working Committee. The party will mainly discuss the proposals passed in the National Working Committee, the guidelines received regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the central schemes being publicized and disseminated across the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

