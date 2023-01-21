It's our moral responsibility to make Uttarakhand corruption free: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami has given instructions to effectively control corruption and wrongdoing at various levels in the state government, an official statement said. As per a statement, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that it is the moral responsibility of all of us to make Uttarakhand corruption and crime-free.

He said that we have to imbibe the basic mantra of simplification, solution and satisfaction in a quick solution to the problems of the general public and effective implementation of the schemes. He said that if this becomes a part of our work practice, then the way to control corruption will also be paved. "55 people have been sent to jail after a quick investigation of complaints of cheating in the examinations of the Subordinate Selection Service Commission and Public Service Commission, in addition to this, 14 personnel were caught red-handed in the case of misconduct by the Vigilance Unit Dehradun and Haldwani last year," release quoting CM said.

Appreciating the efforts being made by the State Vigilance Units in preventing corruption and acts like bribery, the Chief Minister said that effective efforts have been made by the Vigilance Unit in investigating the complaints of cheating in various competitive examinations etc. Whereas irregularities in disproportionate cases and construction works have also been promptly investigated and the culprits punished, it added.

"The Chief Minister said that the toll-free number 1064 should be made more useful in the interest of the general public to effectively control corruption. He has emphasized making people's representatives, intellectuals and common citizens allies in rooting out corruption," it added. "As per the instructions given by the Chief Minister regarding making the government work system completely corruption-free etc., Chief Secretary SS Sandhu issued guidelines to all Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates," it stated further. (ANI)

