Three more arrested from West Bengal in Kurla firing case

Kurla police have arrested three men from Siliguri in West Bengal in connection with a gun attack on a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) contractor in Kurla area of Mumbai earlier on January 9, officials said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Ganesh Chukkal, Sameer Sawant and Vinod Mirgal - all from Siliguri. The trio were planning to flee to Sikkim, officials said.

The police took all three into custody and produced them in Bhoiwada court on Sunday, and were sent to police custody for a day. Officials said that the accused Ganesh Chukkal is associated with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party. The police are now probing as to how the accused came to know that the BMC civic contractor had filled the tender.

Earlier the Kurla police had arrested six accused in the firing. A special team was formed to nab others. According to the police, BMC contractor Suraj Pratap Singh was fired at to pressurize him to withdraw his bid for tender of a project worth Rs 45 crore for the repair of footpaths and drainage lines.

On the evening of January 9, contractor Suraj Pratap Singh was shot at when he was going home in his car with a friend near Kapadia Nagar, Kurla. The BMC contractor was unharmed. The BMC contractor's car was stopped by two men and Sagar Pradip Yeroonkar (one of the two) fired at the car, following which the contractor approached the nearby Kurla police station to register a case.

Soon after the incident, Chukkal and Sawant, fled in an Audi car to Nashik, from where they met a friend and took his vehicle and went to Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and then to Delhi. In Delhi, the duo hired a tourist car and fled to Siliguri in West Bengal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)