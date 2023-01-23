Everyone must unite when it comes to Karnataka's interest: CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Monday said the 'Naarishakti' tableau, which will be featured in the Republic Day parade, has been prepared in just 8-10 days.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the 'Naarishakti' tableau, which will be featured in the Republic Day parade, has been prepared in just 8-10 days. Speaking to the media, he said the Karnataka tableau has been a feature of the Republic Day Parade for the last 14 years.
"I spoke to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi after which permission was given to feature our tableau at the Republic Day parade," he added He added that the tableau was prepared on the theme of 'Naarishakti' within 8-10 days and it has come out very well.
CM Bommai further said that everybody must set aside differences and unite when it comes to the issues plaguing Karnataka. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pralhad Joshi
- Karnataka
- Rajnath Singh
- Basavaraj Bommai
- CM Bommai
ALSO READ
Congress leader Siddaramaiah to contest Karnataka Assembly polls from Kolar
Congress leader Siddaramaiah to contest Karnataka Assembly polls from Kolar
Karnataka govt invites Pennsylvania's higher education institutes in US for collaboration
Man attempts to attack Bajrang Dal activist in Karnataka, on the run
Bengaluru Metro pillar collapse: Congress demands Karnataka CM Bommai's resignation