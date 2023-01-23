Left Menu

Everyone must unite when it comes to Karnataka's interest: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Monday said the 'Naarishakti' tableau, which will be featured in the Republic Day parade, has been prepared in just 8-10 days.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 21:39 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the 'Naarishakti' tableau, which will be featured in the Republic Day parade, has been prepared in just 8-10 days. Speaking to the media, he said the Karnataka tableau has been a feature of the Republic Day Parade for the last 14 years.

"I spoke to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi after which permission was given to feature our tableau at the Republic Day parade," he added He added that the tableau was prepared on the theme of 'Naarishakti' within 8-10 days and it has come out very well.

CM Bommai further said that everybody must set aside differences and unite when it comes to the issues plaguing Karnataka. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

