FPSO for Senegal gas project set sail from China on Jan. 20- Technip Energies

The FPSO left China for Senegal and Mauritania via Singapore on Jan. 20, French oil and gas services provider Technip Energies said in a statement. It will service the GTA Phase 1 project site on the maritime border between the two West African countries.

The Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel for Senegal's Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) gas project set sail from China on Jan. 20, the company in charge of the FPSO, Technip Energies, said on Monday. BP Plc and U.S.-listed Kosmos Energy are leading the development of GTA and Yakaar-Teranga, Senegal's first natural gas projects.

The first phase of GTA, which straddles the border between Senegal and Mauritania, is expected to start delivering gas by the end of 2023. The FPSO left China for Senegal and Mauritania via Singapore on Jan. 20, French oil and gas services provider Technip Energies said in a statement.

It will service the GTA Phase 1 project site on the maritime border between the two West African countries. The FPSO's main function is to remove water, condensate and reduce impurities in the gas stream before exporting processed gas to a floating liquefied natural gas unit in Mauritania and Senegal, the company said.

BP contracted Technip Energies for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of GTA's FPSO in 2019. The second phase of the GTA will need investments worth around $5 billion and could start in 2024 or 2025, according to Senegal's President Macky Sall.

