Left Menu

U.S. energy chief says Biden would veto House Republican bill on Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-01-2023 01:38 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 01:36 IST
U.S. energy chief says Biden would veto House Republican bill on Strategic Petroleum Reserve
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday that President Joe Biden would veto a bill by House of Representatives Republicans on the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) if it passes the U.S. Congress.

In a letter last week, Granholm warned Republicans that limiting Biden's authority to tap the nation's oil reserves would undermine national security, cause crude oil shortages and raise gasoline prices.

Granholm said she has no concerns the United States will be able to refill the SPR and save taxpayers money.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023