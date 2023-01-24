Indian Army to show case only Made in Indian weapons at this year's Republic Day Parade
At this Year's Republic Day Parade, Indian Army would showcase only Made in Indian Weapons, Officials said
ANI | Updated: 24-01-2023 13:20 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 13:20 IST
- Country:
- India
India is celebrating its 74th independence on Thursday, January 26.
At this Year's Republic Day Parade, Indian Army would showcase only Made in India Weapons systems, officials said.
"The weapons to be displayed include the K-9 Vajra howitzers, MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Akash air defence missiles and the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles," a statement said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi LG VK Saxena grants sanction to prosecute ex-JNUSU leader Shehla Rashid for tweets about Indian Army: LG office.
Delhi LG gives nods for prosecution sanction against JNUSU leader Shehla Rashid for comments against Indian Army
Indian Army to hold mega exercise with African countries in March
In a first, Indian Army clears over 30 women officers for command roles
We resolve to continue legacy of Indian army in service of nation: Major Gen Ajay Chandpuria