One killed, several injured after rolling boulders hit vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

A truck driver was killed on the spot and a few others injured when boulders rolled down in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban area, officials said on Wednesday. According to officials, a boulder hit a tanker and truck on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Magarkot, Ramban.

Mohita Sharma, SSP Ramban, said, "The truck driver died on the spot". More details are awaited. (ANI)

