KOLKATA MARKET NOTE
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-01-2023 16:24 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 16:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Kolkata, Jan.25(PTI): The Kolkata bullion market, jute & jutegoods market, oilseeds and vanaspati, pulses and whole grain market and posta bazer will remain closed on 26 January, 2023 on account of 'Republic Day' holiday.
----
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- jute & jutegoods market
- Kolkata
Advertisement