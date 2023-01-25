Left Menu

Kerala: Customs seizes gold worth Rs 48.5 lakhs at Kochi airport

Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department seized 1,062 grams of gold worth Rs 48.5 lakhs from a passenger at Kochi airport on Wednesday.

Kerala: Customs seizes gold worth Rs 48.5 lakhs at Kochi airport
Gold seized by the custom officials at Kochi airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department seized 1,062 grams of gold worth Rs 48.5 lakhs from a passenger at Kochi airport on Wednesday. On the basis of profiling done by AIU officials, a passenger travelling from Dubai to Kochi Airport by flight AI934 was intercepted at the green channel.

During the examination of the said passenger, four capsules of gold in compound form weighing 1,062 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized. The accused, identified as Sahin, is a native of Palakkad city in Kerala.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

