Left Menu

Eskom calls on City of Tshwane to pay bulk electricity supply

The electricity supplier said it has engaged with the CoT to pay the remaining balance on the November account however, “the bill remains outstanding”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 25-01-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 20:14 IST
Eskom calls on City of Tshwane to pay bulk electricity supply
This after Eskom revealed that the municipality’s debt has risen to some R1.4 billion. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Eskom has called on the City of Tshwane municipality to pay its bulk electricity supply to enable the power utility to “continue supplying electricity to the city”.

This after Eskom revealed that the municipality’s debt has risen to some R1.4 billion.

“The City of Tshwane’s electricity debt has compounded…due to its short payments and non-payments spanning several months in the recent past. The city short paid its November 2022 account of R780 million, negatively impacting the liquidity, financial performance and sustainability of the power utility.

“Eskom does not have the financial capacity to finance the CoT’s operations and calls on the city to do right by its residents and pay the bulk electricity account to enable Eskom to continue supplying electricity to the city,” Eskom said.

The electricity supplier said it has engaged with the CoT to pay the remaining balance on the November account however, “the bill remains outstanding”.

“Eskom approached the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) to mediate in the resolution of the CoT’s poor payments that continue to spiral out of control. The Public Finance Management Act requires that institutions recover what is owed to them, hence Eskom sought the intervention of Cogta in the matter.

“Eskom has previously reported on CoT’s erratic payments on its bulk account. On 5 January, the power utility made the same plea to settle its long outstanding invoice of November 2022 in a meeting between the two entities but to no avail,” Eskom said. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023