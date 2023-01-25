Left Menu

Delhi Govt to provide individual house sewer connections to 29 unauthorised colonies to clean Yamuna

Delhi Jal Board has decided to connect each household in Wazirabad GOC with a house service connection pipe. About 30,735 domestic sewer connections will be added here. With this, about 2.03 lakh people of 12 unauthorised colonies and 3 villages of Wazirabad will get relief from sewerage issues.

25-01-2023
Delhi government approved the project to connect 29 unauthorised colonies and 3 villages with sewer line connections. Nearly 5 lakh people of unauthorised colonies and villages of the area will benefit. The total cost of this project is Rs 77.7 crores. Announcing this Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a statement, "All the houses of 12 unauthorised colonies and 3 villages of Wazirabad and 3 unauthorised colonies of Bhalswa will be connected to the sewer line."

He added, "Due to the lack of a sewerage system here, sewage is released into the local pond, septic tank, or drains, which then passes into the Yamuna. This increases the pollution level of the river. To eliminate this process of water disposal in the Yamuna, every house will be connected to sewerage. After completion of the project, the sewerage will be treated at Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) first and then it will get disposed of in the Yamuna." "The work of laying internal and peripheral sewer lines in the Wazirabad GOC under the Coronation Pillar WWTP catchment area in Delhi will be completed soon. In its next phase, the work of house service connection will be done at the cost of Rs 34.9 crores. Upon completion of this project, the residents of Wazirabad GOC in Timarpur and Burari assembly constituencies in North Delhi will get relief from sewer problems and a pollution-free environment" he added.

Delhi Jal Board has decided to connect each household in Wazirabad GOC with a house service connection pipe. About 30,735 domestic sewer connections will be added here. With this, about 2.03 lakh people of 12 unauthorised colonies and 3 villages of Wazirabad will get relief from sewerage issues. Milan Vihar, Surendra Colony, Deepanshu Colony, Shiv Kunj, Jagatpur Village, Jagatpur Extension, Sangam Vihar, Jharoda Part-2, Harijan Basti and Tyagi Colony, Hardev Nagar, Jharoda Part-1, Wazirabad Village and Extension, Jharoda Majra Village and Bhagwan park will be benefitted.

In Bhalswa, work of laying of internal peripheral sewer has been completed in 3 unauthorised colonies namely Rajiv Nagar, Rajiv Nagar Extension and Swami Shraddhanand Park. Now individual sewer connections to the houses in these unauthorised colonies will be connected to the sewer line. About 92,000 people in three unauthorised colonies will be benefited from this project at the cost of Rs 14.9 crore. A chamber will be constructed for 27,740 domestic sewer connections in 14 unauthorised colonies in Swaroop Nagar of Badli assembly. The project worth Rs 27.97 crore will benefit 2.10 lakh people in the area. It is to be noted that here sewage was being discharged into drains without treatment, due to which polluted water was being disposed of in Yamuna river. To ensure that polluted water does not flow into the Yamuna, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has decided to construct a chamber to connect the sewer line to the outlet of the houses. (ANI)

