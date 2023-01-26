New U.S. envoy arrives in Russia - embassy
Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 11:44 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 10:43 IST
The new U.S. ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy has arrived in Moscow, the U.S. embassy said on Thursday.
"Welcome back to Russia, Ambassador Tracy!" the embassy said on Telegram.
