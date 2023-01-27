Left Menu

Goldman Sachs slashes CEO David Solomon's pay by 29% to $25 million

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. slashed compensation for its Chief Executive Officer David Solomon by 29% to $25 million for 2022, the bank said in a filing Friday. Solomon's pay comprises a $2 million base salary, $6.9 million cash bonus and $16.1 million in restricted stock. The bank's compensation committee cited the "challenging operating environment" as a factor in deciding Solomon's pay, according to the filing.

Solomon's pay comprises a $2 million base salary, $6.9 million cash bonus and $16.1 million in restricted stock. He was paid $35 million for 2021. The bank's compensation committee cited the "challenging operating environment" as a factor in deciding Solomon's pay, according to the filing. It also noted his "strong individual performance and effective leadership."

The cut was the largest so far among the CEOs of the biggest U.S. banks, whose firms suffered from a dealmaking drought after a blockbuster 2021. Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman's

compensation was reduced 10% to $31.5 million for 2022. At JPMorgan Chase & Co, Jamie Dimon's pay

held steady at $34.5 million for 2022.

Last year, influential proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis urged shareholders

to vote against pay packages that included one-off stock grants for Solomon and John Waldron, the company's president. Their compensation was later approved by investors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

