TMC announces final list of candidates for Tripura Legislative Assembly Elections
All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has released the final list of candidates ahead of the Tripura Legislative Assembly elections 2023.
All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has released the final list of candidates for the Tripura Legislative Assembly elections 2023. The final list of candidates released on Monday comprises 6 names for 6 constituencies.
The first list of candidates released on Sunday comprises 22 names. Tejen Das has been given the party ticket from 5-Khayerpur, Ananta Banerjee from 8-Town Bordowali, Shantanu Saha from 9-Banamalipur, Kuheli Das (Sinha) from 13-Pratapgarh (SC), Lutan Das from 21-Nalchar (SC) and Dilip Chowdhury from 35-Belonia seat respectively.
With a population of over 28 lakhs, people of Tripura will vote for the Legislative Assembly elections in 2023. The Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (Tipra Motha) has also released a list of its candidates. With a population of over 28 lakh, Tripura will vote for 60 Assembly seats, with the BJP searching for its second consecutive term in office after uprooting the decades-old CPM government in 2018. (ANI)
