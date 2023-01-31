Left Menu

Coriander futures rise on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2023 12:49 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 12:44 IST
Coriander futures rise on spot demand
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Coriander prices on Tuesday gained Rs 50 to Rs 7,784 per quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings, tracking a firm trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 50 or 0.64 per cent at Rs 7,784 per quintal with an open interest of 8,785 lots.

A firm trend in the spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices, market analysts said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

 Global
2
Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

 United Kingdom
3
Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

 Global
4
The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development
Blog

The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

A Drop of Hope: The Connection Between Water and Sustainable Development

The Power of H2O: Water and Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023