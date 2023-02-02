JetBlue's 3,000 ground workers vote against union representation
Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 05:34 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 05:34 IST
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said on Wednesday about 3,000 JetBlue ground workers have voted against union representation.
"This campaign has been long and difficult, especially with the pressure and anti-union rhetoric workers received from JetBlue management", the IAM said in a statement.
