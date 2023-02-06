Left Menu

National Green Hydrogen Mission to give new direction to India in 21st century, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the National Green Hydrogen Mission would give a new direction to India in the 21st century.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2023 13:07 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 13:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the National Green Hydrogen Mission would give a new direction to India in the 21st century. While addressing people at the India Energy Week 2023 event, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, PM Modi said, "We are working on mission mode to increase our Energy Mix Natural Gas Consumption by the year 2030."

He added, "Apart from this, another sector in which India is taking the lead in the world is that of green hydrogen." "The National Green Hydrogen Mission will give a new direction to India in the 21st century," he stated.

He lauded Bangalore for "brimming" with the energy of technology, talent and innovation. "Like me, you too must be feeling the youthful energy here," he stated while adding that this is the first significant energy event of India's G-20 Presidency calendar.

India has unparalleled opportunities in the field of energy sector development. India stands tall as regards the processes of development of energy resources and energy transition; this will truly build a great future for the nation in the 21st century, he further stated. He praised the country for thriving during the pandemic due to COVID-19 and said that whatever had been the 'external circumstances', the 'internal resilience' of India kept her standing firm even during the storms.

"India has been a global bright spot in 2022 despite the effects of the pandemic and war," he further stated. "Today, there has been a change in the quality of life for crores of people in India. Today crores of people are coming out of poverty and reaching the level of the middle class," he said.

He further said that multiple factors have been there behind this strength of the country - the first is 'Stable Decisive Government', the second is 'Sustained Reforms' and the third is 'Socio-economic empowerment at the grassroot levels'. PM Modi unveiled the twin-cooktop model of the solar cooking system, developed by Indian Oil, at the India Energy Week 2023 event, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

