German govt 'blocking' permit for key equipment for new Hungary reactors -Hungary minister

Hungary's foreign minister said on Tuesday that the German government was "blocking" a permit to allow Siemens Energy to ship key control equipment for the new reactors that Russian state firm Rosatom is building at Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant.

Together with French company Framatome, Siemens has a contract for delivering the equipment. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a statement that, while France has granted the necessary permit, the German government still has not given the green light.

