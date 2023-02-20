Left Menu

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti writes to Jaishankar, seeks intervention in renewal of passport

People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking his intervention in the renewal of her passport and said that she and her mother had applied for passport renewal in 2020 that has been dragged needlessly for three years.

ANI | Updated: 20-02-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 19:29 IST
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti writes to Jaishankar, seeks intervention in renewal of passport
People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking his intervention in the renewal of her passport and said that she and her mother had applied for passport renewal in 2020 that has been dragged needlessly for three years. In a letter to EAM Jaishankar, she said that her application has been pending as the Jammu and Kashmir CID gave an adverse response that issuing a passport to her and her grandmother would undermine national security.

"In J&K it has become the norm to arbitrarily reject passport applications of thousands including journalists, students and others by misusing national interest as a pretext. We moved J&K High Court and after the case dragged on for three years, the Hon'ble Court gave clear directions that the Regional Passport Office in Srinagar shouldn't operate as CID's mouthpiece by denying passports on vague grounds," the letter read. She said that she was asked to approach the Passport Authority of India which she has done multiple times since 2021 and has not yet received a positive response yet.

"In my case, I was asked to approach the Passport Authority of India which I have done multiple times since 2021. Unfortunately, I have not received a positive response yet. The inordinate and deliberate delay in issuing my passport is a grave violation of my fundamental right. If suspending my basic rights in a democracy like ours is done with such brazen impunity and contempt, one can't even imagine what an ordinary Kashmiri goes through," the letter read. She said that she has been waiting to take her mother on a pilgrimage to Mecca but has not been able to. She further alleged that her daughter's passport renewal application has also been pending.

"My daughter Iltija applied for her passport renewal in June 2022. Her application is in limbo and it seems that the Passport Office in Srinagar is yet again failing to discharge its duty. For the past three years, I have been waiting eagerly to take my mother on a pilgrimage to Mecca. As a daughter, I feel pained and anguished to be unable to fulfil such a simple wish because of petty politics. I write to you hoping that you will look into the matter urgently," she wrote. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023