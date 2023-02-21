Left Menu

"This will come down heavily on BJP..." Ashok Gehlot on raids conducted in Chhattisgarh

"What message are they (BJP) trying to give before the plenary session of Congress? It's painful to see the raids in Chhattisgarh," Ashok Gehlot said.

ANI | Updated: 21-02-2023 04:58 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 04:58 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday, attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the raids conducted by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Chhattisgarh and said that the "enmity" will come heavily against BJP. Talking to ANI, Gehlot said, "What message are they (BJP) trying to give before the plenary session of Congress? It's painful to see the raids in Chhattisgarh".

"Every Congress worker is enraged. The people of the country are understanding that it is nothing but a drama," he added. Ashok Gehlot said, "They think that Congress will get scared? Congress party fought against the British, and many of our leaders went to jail. We will fight against it. The way BJP leaders are having enmity, it will come down heavily upon them".

Earlier on Monday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at more than a dozen locations in Chhattishgarh in a mining case. The places searched include residential and office premises of various Congress leaders. The searches were conducted at the premises of Ramgopal Agarwal, Treasurer, Chattisgarh Congress. ED is also conducting raids on Bhilai MLA Devendra Yadav, Girish Devangan, RP Singh, Vinod Tiwari, Sunny Agarwal, sources informed.

As per the sources, the Enforcement Directorate has strong evidence of Ramgopal Agarwal received Rs 52 crore from Suryakant Tiwari who is currently under judicial custody. (ANI)

