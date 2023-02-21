Left Menu

Sibanye profit warning sends shares down almost 5%

Sibanye said PGM production at its South African operations was 1.73 million ounces in 2022, down nearly 9% from the previous year, because of power cuts, safety stoppages and cable theft. The miner is due to release full-year results on Feb. 28.

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 17:58 IST
Sibanye Stillwater expects its annual profit to have slumped by as much as 51%, it said on Tuesday, sending its shares down by almost 5%.

Reflecting the impact of a three-month strike at its South African gold mines and floods at its U.S operations, the diversified mining company said it expects 2022 headline earnings per share (HEPS) of between 6.19 rand ($0.3394) and 6.84 rand ($0.3751), down from 12.72 rand the previous year. The wage strike at Sibanye's South African gold operations during the second quarter of 2022 lowered the miner's gold production by 50%.

Output from its U.S. platinum group metal (PGM) operations in Montana fell by 26% to 421,133 ounces after a seven-week work stoppage caused by floods. Sibanye said PGM production at its South African operations was 1.73 million ounces in 2022, down nearly 9% from the previous year, because of power cuts, safety stoppages and cable theft.

The miner is due to release full-year results on Feb. 28. ($1 = 18.2357 rand)

